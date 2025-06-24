The Hampton History Museum on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, The Hampton History Museum welcomes the opening of, “Revolutionary Hampton: Journeys of Liberty,” on June 28.

This exhibit explores Hampton’s historical experiences through the stories of individuals and examines what liberty meant to various people.

A significant event for Hampton was the Battle of Hampton, which took place on October 26-27, 1775. This battle was Virginia’s first involvement in the Revolution and was one of the few conflicts occurring outside New England during that time.