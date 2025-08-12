A Jump Start for Startups on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- Virginia Beach Economic Development is providing resources to startups and entrepreneurs in Hampton Roads with the hope they will succeed. At the center of the program is HIVE, a hub that offers hands-on support and connections to funding and professional services.

VBED and Innovate Hampton Roads are partnering up to produce a “Shark Tank” type of experience for local startups called the Startup World Cup Virginia Regional. In its second year, the program gives local participating businesses global visibility and a competitive edge.

Presented by:

Virginia Beach Economic Development

https://www.yesvirginiabeach.com/

EVENT INFO

Startup World Cup Virginia Regionals:

August 21, 5 to 8 PM

The Virginia regional winner moves to the global competition and the opportunity to win the $1 million investment prize.

Sandler Center, Va Beach

Startup World Cup Free Pre-Party Celebration

Thursday, August 21 · 3 - 5pm

The HIVE in Virginia Beach at Town Center

140 Independence Boulevard