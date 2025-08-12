Senior Athlete Never Quits on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Staying active is a priority for Rita Seelig Ayers, and at the age of 74, she is not only maintaining her fitness but thriving despite having Multiple Sclerosis. Originally from Mateo, North Carolina, Ayers began competitive cycling at the age of 62, following her diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis at age 50. Rather than slowing her down, her illness motivated her to shift her exercise routine from running to swimming and cycling. Ayers expresses excitement about her upcoming birthday, as turning 75 will allow her to compete in a new division, where she will be one of the younger competitors.