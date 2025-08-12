Suffolk Small Business of the Year, Schadel Sheet Metal Works, on Coast Live

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Small Business of the Year Awards celebrate the critical contributions of small businesses and entrepreneurs across the Hampton Roads region.

Each year, the Hampton Roads Chamber, in partnership with the Small Business Development Center of Hampton Roads, celebrates outstanding small businesses from across the region, and awards one the ultimate title of the Hampton Roads Regional Small Business of the Year!

Today, we recognize the 2025 Small Business of the Year for Portsmouth, Schadel Sheet Metal Works.