HII provides glimpse of future USS Enterprise as construction hits major milestone

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — News 3 is following through with an update on a Navy aircraft carrier under construction in Newport News.

A big milestone has been reached, not only in construction but also for the shipyard.

HII shared video with News 3 Thursday of the future USS Enterprise, which will be a Gerald R. Ford Class aircraft carrier.

Watch: Video shows future USS Enterprise aircraft carrier under construction

USS Enterprise floated in dry dock

In the video, you can see the ship's mid-body hull being floated for the first time, according to HII.

The ship was floated inside the dry dock at Newport News Shipbuilding where it’s being built.

The move creates room for two carriers to be built in the dry dock at the same time for the first time ever.

Watch: Lego's serve as a fun way to learn about shipbuilding in Virginia Beach

Lego's serve as a fun way to learn about shipbuilding in Virginia Beach

The shipyard anticipates starting work in 2025 there on the future USS Dorris Miller aircraft carrier.

Meanwhile, a third aircraft carrier, the future USS John F. Kennedy, was nearing completion at the shipyard.

Watch: HII begins testing topside electromagnetic aircraft launch system on aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy

Newport News Shipbuilding tests new aircraft launching tech

The Kennedy, Enterprise, and Doris Miller will be the second, third, and fourth carriers respectively in the Gerald R. Ford Class, the Navy’s newest class of carriers.