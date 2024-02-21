HII begins testing topside electromagnetic aircraft launch system on aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — HII announced Wednesday that its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division recently started topside testing of the electromagnetic aircraft launch system on Ford-class aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79).

The electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) was first integrated into USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and replaces the existing steam catapults currently in use on the U.S. Navy's Nimitz-class aircraft carriers.

HII says following successful "no-load" testing on catapults one and tow, know as the 'bow cats,' the team at NNS, alongside the John F. Kennedy crew, has now started "dead-load" testing.

In this phase, HII says large, wheeled, car-like structures of graduated weights up to 80,000 pounds to simulate the weight of actual aircraft are launched off of the carrrier's bow into the James River.

After the launch, they are then retrieved and relaunched until the conclusion of the test program to ensure the catapults are ready for their primary intended purpose - to launch all carrier-based fixed wing aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy.

The first dead loads used in the testing also have special significance, as family members or shipbuilders signed them with messages of gratitude and congratulations during the shipyard's Family Day in October.

"As we make sustained progress in the construction, testing and turnover of John F. Kennedy, reached the dead load testing phase is a visual demonstration of how far we've come," said Lucas Hicks, vice president, John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) new construction aircraft carrier program. "It is evident from the thousands of written messages that our shipbuilders and their families appreciate and understand the significance of our work. We are proud of the incredible teamwork that has brought us to this point, and remain committed to delivering this mighty aircraft carrier to the fleet so the crew can carry out the important mission ahead."

HII says EMALS provides expanded operational capability at reduced costs, higher launch-energy capacity, and more accurate end-speed control, with a smooth acceleration at both high and low speeds.

With EMALS, aircraft travels more than 300 feet down the catapult track at more than 150 miles per hour.

"The first dead-load launch off the flight deck is a historic moment for PCU John F. Kennedy, and a testament to the power of great teamwork between our JFK crew, HII team, and NAVAIR engineers," said CAPT. Colin Day, commanding officer, PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). "I'm particularly proud of our Air Department and the hard-working Aviation Boatswain Mates who worked tirelessly alongside the engineering and testing teams to get us to this critical moment."

The launch profiles have been optimized to reduce stress on the aircraft, in contrast to the sudden acceleration of steam catapults, according to HII.

Kennedy is the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier under construction at NNS, which is the nation's sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Alongside Kennedy, two other Ford-class carriers are also under construction at NNS- Enterprise (CVN 80) and Doris Miller (CVN 81).

Stay with News 3 for updates.