Lego's serve as a fun way to learn about shipbuilding in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's not uncommon sight to see a ship being built around Hampton Roads.

But have you seen one made entirely of Lego's?

The Hampton Roads Naval Museum and Navy League Hampton Roads came together Saturday to put on the Brick-by-Brick Lego Shipbuilding event at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

There were some amazing creations, including a replica of the new USS John F. Kennedy.

The goal was to teach everyone—kids and adults—about the U.S. Navy and its presence in Hampton Roads in addition to bring the community together.

