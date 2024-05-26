Girl killed in shooting at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A girl died following a shooting at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach Saturday night.
Virginia Beach police said officers responded to a shooting investigation in the 300 block of Edwin Drive.
Police said a man was also hurt in the shooting.
Since the scene is close to the carnival, police said units quickly arrived
and established a crime scene while organizing traffic. They said they also began the process of locating suspects.
