Girl killed in shooting at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach

Posted at 10:39 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 23:14:30-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A girl died following a shooting at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach Saturday night.

Virginia Beach police said officers responded to a shooting investigation in the 300 block of Edwin Drive.

Police said a man was also hurt in the shooting.

Since the scene is close to the carnival, police said units quickly arrived
and established a crime scene while organizing traffic. They said they also began the process of locating suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

