Girl killed in shooting at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A girl died following a shooting at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach Saturday night.

Virginia Beach police said officers responded to a shooting investigation in the 300 block of Edwin Drive.

Police said a man was also hurt in the shooting.

Since the scene is close to the carnival, police said units quickly arrived

and established a crime scene while organizing traffic. They said they also began the process of locating suspects.

