Virginia Beach police crack down on multiple non-permitted events

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several events promoted to take place in Virginia Beach next week will not be allowed after event organizers failed to acquire necessary permits, according to Virginia Beach police.

In a statement posted to Facebook, VBPD said they reached out to promoters of multiple senior and beach week events in Virginia Beach to advise organizers to obtain the proper permits. However, police say their communication efforts were ignored.

According to flyers for the events, posted by VBPD, the beach week events were scheduled to take place from June 17 to June 24. A flyer for "Beach Sweek Virginia Beach" promotes tickets sales for various parties throughout the week.

VBPD said in their statement that they will "pursue all legal means to recover from promoters of unsanctioned, non-permitted events, all costs and fees associated with providing supplemental law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, and sanitation services incurred as the result of the advertisement and promotion."

The apparent organizers, on their Instagram page @dmvsweek, posted that the events would not be held on the beach itself and that "beach week will never be cancelled."