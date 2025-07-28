Virginia Beach vet shares which symptoms could mean your dog is having a heat stroke

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As temperatures rise, many of us seek refuge in air-conditioned spaces or change into lighter clothing. However, our furry friends don’t have the same luxury.

Veterinarian Dr. Alex Bedford from Providence Vet in Virginia Beach has been seeing a concerning trend this summer—cases of heat stroke in dogs.

“Dogs overheat much faster than humans,” Dr. Bedford explains. “It's like they’re wearing a fur coat when it's hot outside. They can only sweat through their paw pads and rely on panting to cool down, which can leave them at a disadvantage, especially if they’re standing on hot surfaces.”

Dr. Bedford recalls a particularly tragic case: “The warmest temperature I’ve ever measured in a dog was 110 degrees, and unfortunately, that dog did not survive. Anything over 104 degrees is considered heatstroke.”

Under Virginia law, animals cannot be "tethered outside" if the actual or effective temperature outside is at least 85 degrees Fahrenheit and/or if a state or local authority issues a heat advisory.

Dr. Bedford offers crucial advice for pet owners watching for signs of heat-related illness: “The first symptoms you’re likely to notice are vomiting, diarrhea, increased panting, and changes in gum color—either red or pale. If a dog is in severe distress, those are major indicators you need to act.”

Additionally, Dr. Bedford warns that appearing lethargic or exhibiting heavy panting are both signs that dogs may be struggling with the heat.