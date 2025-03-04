Atlantic Park organizers share when The Dome, surf lagoon should open

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We're getting a better idea of when sections of Atlantic Park — the exciting Oceanfront project that includes a wave lagoon, entertainment venue and new restaurants — will be open to the public.

Watch previous: New Virginia Beach Oceanfront wave park has local surfers stoked

New Virginia Beach Oceanfront wave park has local surfers stoked

At Tuesday's Virginia Beach City Council meeting, organizers shared that the surf lagoon should be open by July.

The surf lagoon will feature the county's first-ever Wavegarden Cove. The Wavegarden technology creates artificial waves that people can surf on year-round.

Organizers also told city council that Atlantic Park's parking garage and The Dome will be ready by May.

Watch related: Behind-the-scenes tour of Virginia Beach’s new Dome

Behind-the-scenes tour of Virginia Beach’s new Dome

The new Dome is being built at the same spot where the former Dome once stood. Its reopening will be a full-circle moment: Three Dog Night, the band that gave the final performance in the old Dome back in 1993, will be the Dome's first act to perform. The band will take the stage May 4.

The sprawling Atlantic Park sits on a 10.35-acre site at the Oceanfront. It's backed by Pharrell Williams, who says the project is "inspired by [his] belief in the future of Virginia Beach.”

In addition to the surf lagoon and The Dome, organizers say the project will include modern offices, residences, and unique shopping and dining options.