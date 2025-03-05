NNPD: Reported robbery in Newport News turns into shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An attempted robbery in Newport News escalated into a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Newport News police.

Around 5:50 p.m., Newport News police responded to a reported robbery that turned shooting at a business in the 3700 block of Marshall Avenue. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival — he was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Officers then found another person who they believe was injured in connection to this incident. A youth male was found in a car near Harpersville Road and Lennon Drive. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newport News police are investigating the circumstances that led to this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.