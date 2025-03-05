Virginia Beach City Council approves school zone speed cameras

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council approved a motion to install school zone speed cameras Tuesday evening.

Virginia Beach will now join other Hampton Roads regions, including Norfolk, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Hampton, Portsmouth and York County, in implementing speed cameras.

Last month, the Virginia Beach Police Department presented an update to the city council on its contract with a vendor for the city's stop light cameras. The presentation was also used to ask city leaders if they would like the updated vendor to also service school zone cameras.

On Monday, the Virginia Beach City Council held a public hearing on the topic of speed cameras in school zones. Those in favor of the cameras believe it will add an extra barrier of protection for students.

"I think it would help during the transition hours for kids coming in and out of school," Giselle Herlan, a Virginia Beach parent, said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department says the use of speed cameras will also help free up officers to respond to other incidents.

According to previous reports, Norfolk had issued over 42,000 warnings in its initial 60-day trial period of the cameras.

"Cameras would be something that would remind me to slow down if I'm going through a busy day and maybe a little reminder to focus on what you're doing here," Herlan said.

It will take around four months to fully implement this program. No other details were provided on what the penalties will be or where the cameras will specifically will go — check back with News 3 for updates on this story.