Norfolk school zone speed camera $100 fine enforcement begins

NORFOLK, Va. — If you’re traveling through a school zone in the city of Norfolk, watch your speed. As of May 6, school zone speed cameras are enforced.

At the same time, lawsuits have been filed in other cities in Hampton Roads over speed cameras.

“I think it’s a good idea," said Norfolk driver Elizabeth Newsome when asked about the cameras.

“I think it’s a pretty good idea," Norfolk driver Benjamin Ramirez, Jr. said about the cameras.

As News 3 has reported, there are 19 cameras in 10 school zones in Norfolk.

For the first 60 days the cameras were active, drivers caught speeding were given a warning.

“I got one in the mail," Ramirez, Jr. explained. "It’s a good heads up for me, so next time I won’t do it again."

“I also think they ought to have not just the school zones but other points because red light running is rampant," said Newsome.

With the warning period over, drivers caught speeding will be issued a $100 fine.

According to Norfolk police, in the two-month warning period, the City of Norfolk issued just over 42,000 warnings. If every one of those drivers got a ticket, that would have gathered $4.2 million in fines.

News 3 reached out to the city of Norfolk to ask if drivers were being issued court dates when they received a ticket or if the city is using a third-party company to collect the money for the ticket.

The city did not respond Monday.

A spokesperson for the police department, however, said "To contest a violator would need to appear in court on the court date that is provided on the notice rather than prepay their violation."

“No jurisdiction in Virginia is complying with the law," attorney Tim Anderson said.

Anderson is an attorney in Virginia Beach and has filed lawsuits against the city of Suffolk and Chesapeake because of the speed cameras there.

Suffolk and Chesapeake officials told News 3 in a previous story they can't comment on pending litigation.

Anderson said if he wins, Norfolk is next.

“Hopefully it’s creating some awareness that you might get this money now and it might feel good to get all these millions of dollars but it may have to all be returned," said Anderson.

He said cities are using third-party companies to collect the money from tickets.

“What we’re trying to do is get rid of this profit policing model," Anderson explained.

As of May 6, a hearing in the Suffolk case was scheduled for Aug. 27. A hearing in the Chesapeake case had not been set.

If the lawsuits are allowed to move forward, Anderson anticipates trials will be held seven to eight months after the hearings.

Along with the city of Norfolk, Anderson said he also anticipates filing a lawsuit against the city of Portsmouth for cameras there if he wins his lawsuits in Chesapeake and Suffolk.