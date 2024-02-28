Norfolk to activate speed cameras in school zones; $100 fine after warning period

NORFOLK, Va. — Drivers who speed through school zones in Norfolk around school hours will soon get a $100 ticket in the mail.

The city installed 19 speed cameras in school zones that will be active and a 60-day warning period will start on March 4. Once the warning period is over, drivers going over the speed limit will receive a $100 in the mail.

The speed cameras are installed in the following school zones:



Bay View Elementary School

Larchmont Elementary School

Little Creek Elementary School

Norview Elementary School

Richard Bowling Elementary School

Ruffner Academy

Southside STEM Academy

Booker T. Washington High School

Granby High School

Norview High School

"It’s not about getting a hundred dollars per ticket," Norfolk Councilwoman Courtney Doyle said during a city council work session meeting. "It’s about making sure children feel safe when crossing the street."

Drivers will see warning signs ahead of the speed cameras in school zones.

The cameras will be active a half-an-hour before and after school starts. Then cameras will be active half-an-hour before dismissal and after dismissal.

"Roughly two hours, those cameras will be active," Doug Beaver, Norfolk's deputy city manager said.

Norfolk drivers say it will make them think twice before speeding.

"It probably would slow me down, which is for the best," Iain, a Norfolk driver said. "I understand the sentiment of making sure we keep the kids safe."

"I really do think it’s a great idea to slow these people down," Ken Lyons, a Norfolk driver said. "Kids are getting hit."

According to the Department of Transportation, speed safety cameras have been shown to reduce roadway fatalities and injuries by up to 37%.

Speed cameras are already up in Suffolk, Chesapeake and Portsmouth.