NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting on Bagnall Road left a woman with serious injuries Thursday afternoon, according to Norfolk police.

Around 2:10 p.m., police learned of a shooting at the 900 block of Bagnall Road.

A woman was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, police shared. They are still investigating.

If you have any information, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.