Speed cameras in use in Portsmouth school zones; December citations forgiven

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — If you're driving through a school zone in Portsmouth during school hours, or 30 minutes before or after school is in session, you're going to want to drive the speed limit. That's because speed cameras are now active in seven school zones around the city.

Portsmouth is just the latest city in Hampton Roads using speed cameras in school zones.

Police hope the cameras will keep residents safer by encouraging safer driving habits.

Jay Greene/WTKR Speed Enforcement Camera near Churchland Middle School in Portsmouth

If the cameras catch a driver speeding by 10 mph over the speed limit or more, they'll note the license plate number, and the registered driver can expect to receive a ticket in the mail.

Police said citations are reviewed by officers and that pictures and videos of each incident will be available if someone finds themselves with a ticket.

The ticket will include details of the incident and information on what to do next. The fines for these violations are $100.

During a week in the warning period, Portsmouth Police said the cameras captured more than 5,000 residents speeding in school zones.

After some confusion on the roll-out, the Portsmouth Police announced they're canceling any citations residents received from the School Zone Camera Project between Dec. 4 and Dec. 31.

Portsmouth If you're speeding near these 7 Portsmouth schools, you'll get cited Web Staff

The program is officially up and running as of Jan. 1, 2024.

Similar cameras have been up and running in Suffolk for several months.

"I'd love if no one ever got a ticket from this program because that would mean the speed limits are adhered to," Major Cassandra Garvin, deputy of operations at Suffolk Police Department told News 3 in May 2023 when the program was rolling out.

Since then drivers told News 3 they've taken note.

While folks are getting caught speeding, the Suffolk police said they've noticed changes.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk PD said the department saw lots of tickets initially but have recently noticed ticket numbers "sharply dropping" as drivers "learn to slow down." That spokesperson said they're still seeing more tickets handed out to out-of-towners.

If you're worried about errors in the system you can contest your ticket. Portsmouth police confirm that a registered vehicle owner can contest a ticket within thirty days of issuance.

The seven school areas in Portsmouth where speed cameras are in use are:

