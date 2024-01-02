If you're speeding near these 7 Portsmouth schools, you'll get cited

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — If you're driving through Portsmouth school zones, you'll want to watch your speed limit.

The Portsmouth Police Department's School Zone Camera Project officially started on Jan. 1. Police say this means they'll start issuing tickets to drivers who are speeding in school zones with cameras.

Now, if you are caught going 10 miles an hour over the speed limit, you can expect a $100 citation in the mail.

Portsmouth Portsmouth parents hopeful cameras will force drivers to slow down near schools Jay Greene

The following Portsmouth schools have photo speed enforcement:



I.C. Norcom High School

Douglass Park Elementary School

Lakeview Elementary School

Churchland Middle School

Brighton Elementary School

S.H. Clarke Academy

Simonsdale Elementary School

Police hope the project will discourage drivers from going too fast in school zones.

Top Stories: Tuesday, Jan. 2

Before the project officially launched in 2024, PPD had a warning period to see how frequently drivers were speeding in school zones. Over a week-long period in November, police reported that there were over 5,000 speeding violations in the city's school zones.

Enforcement will begin 30 minutes before the school day starts and will finish 30 minutes after dismissal.

Portsmouth heads back to class from winter break on Wednesday.