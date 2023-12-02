Watch Now
5067 speeding violations in Portsmouth school zones in one week, police extend camera project warning period

Portsmouth Police Department
Posted at 10:16 PM, Dec 01, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department says that during a seven day period there were 5067 speeding violations in school zones.

The PPD reported these findings in a release detailing that the "warning period" for the School Zone camera project is extended through Dec. 31. The original deadline for the warning period was Dec. 1.

The police department called these numbers "alarming " and said that this violations were only collected from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18.

Ticketing for the project begins Jan. 1, 2024. Violators will be issued a civil citation in the mail when caught driving 10 mph over the posted speed limit in the school zone.

The first citation, and all following citations, will be $100, according to the PPD. Enforcement will begin 30 minutes before the school days starts and will finish 30 minutes after dismissal.

