Cameras to monitor Portsmouth school zone speed in new campaign: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are starting the School Zone Camera Project at the end of the month.

Starting Oct. 30, the new campaign will use cameras to actively enforce the speed limit on school days when classes are in session, according to the PPD. On Dec. 1, violators will be issued a civil citation in the mail when caught driving 10 mph over the posted speed limit in the school zone.

The photo speed enforcement will be around seven Portsmouth schools:



I.C. Norcom High School

Douglass Park Elementary School

Lakeview Elementary School

Churchland Middle School

Brighton Elementary School

S.H. Clarke Academy

Simonsdale Elementary Schoo

The first citation, and all following citations, will be $100, according to the PPD. Enforcement will begin 30 minutes before the school days starts and will finish 30 minutes after dismissal.

Portsmouth police say that speed is one of the most common factors contributing to crashes, and the goal of project is to encourage and change drivers' behavior in a school zone.

Portsmouth police detailed common questions and answers about the new campaign in a recent media release:

What is the goal of automated traffic enforcement?

The goals of automated traffic enforcement are to encourage a change in driver behavior and to increase driver awareness of the impacts of speed-related crashes in school and work zones. Driving too fast for conditions is one of the most prevalent factors contributing to traffic crashes. Nearly one-third of all fatal crashes are speeding-related. [NHTSA, 2007] Lane restrictions and other hazards in a work zone make it imperative for drivers to stay alert and obey the posted speed limit. Driving too fast for conditions reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while a driver reacts to a dangerous situation.

How do speed cameras work?

The automated speed cameras measure the speed of each passing vehicle. A series of video and photographs are recorded to document vehicles traveling at or above a determined speed threshold. The date, time, and location of the violation, as well as the speed and license plate of the violator’s vehicle are recorded. Following the proper identification of the registered owner of the vehicle using the license plate number, the registered owner is mailed a citation, which includes the violation photos and the vehicle speed.

How will I know if I am in a speed camera zone?

“Photo enforced” signs under speed limit signs on the designated roads will alert drivers that speed cameras may be in use in that area.

What are the fines for a school zone speeding violation?

The fine for the first violation is $100. Each subsequent violation is $100.

Will I receive points on my driving record for a photo speed ticket?

No. Photo speed violations are zero point traffic infractions that are not reported to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Does anyone review the citations before they are mailed out?

Yes. In addition to being reviewed by the ATE system contractor, each citation is verified and approved by a police officer. The reviewing police officer signs a statement on the citation that indicates the vehicle was being operated in violation of the law based on inspection of the recorded images.

Will there be a warning period?

Yes, the warning period is the first 30 days after cameras are installed. Violations recorded within the first 30 days of a camera’s installation will receive warning notices only.

How can an Automated Speed Enforcement Violation be contested?

The registered vehicle owner may request a hearing to challenge an Automated Speed Enforcement citation. The owner has (30) days from the date of the issuance of the citation to contest an Automated Speed Enforcement Violation. At this point, the vehicle owner has the option to contest the violation either by mail or in person. If no response is received, either in the form of payment or a hearing request, a Notice of Determination is sent to the vehicle owner stating that he or she has been found liable by default. At that point, the vehicle owner must appear in person if he/she wishes to petition to set aside the default Determination. This option must be exercised within (30) days of the date of the Date of Determination. Once the (30) days have elapsed, the opportunity to contest has expired. A Notice of Final Determination is mailed informing the vehicle owner that their options to challenge the ticket, both administratively and judicially, have been forfeited. A penalty that can be equal to the fine amount is assessed once the ticket reaches Final Determination status.

If I receive an Automated Speed Enforcement citation, can I see video of the alleged violation on the internet?

Yes, digital video and still photographs will be made available to the registered vehicle owner. The recorded speed will also be made available. Instructions on the violation will show you how to access the video recording and the still photographs on a secured website