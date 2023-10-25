Driver cited for reckless driving after hitting Virginia Beach school crossing guard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver in Virginia Beach has been cited for reckless driving after hitting a school crossing guard on Tuesday.

This is the second time in a little more than a week that a school crossing guard had been struck in Hampton Roads, this time it was outside of New Castle Elementary School.

"I was upset you know just wondering how something like that could happen," Isaac Beard, a neighbor near the school, said.

Beard is just one of many neighbors off of Dam Neck Road at a loss for words after finding out the school crossing guard was hit by a car.

John Hood

"The vehicle stopped, they did cooperate with investigators and at the conclusion of it, they were issued a summons for reckless driving," Lt. Scott Merce with the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

Police said the school zone warning lights were on and the guard was directing traffic before she was hit.

John Hood

No children were crossing the road at the time of the crash.

The guard is still recovering in the hospital with injuries including an orbital fracture.

"We don't have a lot of people that are willing to do that job," Beard said. "So it's heartbreaking when people like that get hurt."

Virginia Beach police is reminding drivers to pay attention to the road especially when in a school zone.

News Virginia Beach crossing guard hit by vehicle, has 'serious injuries:' Police Sammi Bilitz

"Speeding is consistent, and it's why we're drawing attention today, we need to put a stop to it to make it safer for everyone in the school zone and also our families,"Lt. Merce, said. "Especially the guards that are stepping into the roadway making it safe for our kids."

The following message was sent out to families at New Castle Elementary School:

Good morning, New Castle families,



We want to bring to your attention a recent incident that occurred at our school, concerning the safety of our students and the dedicated staff members who help ensure their well-being.



This morning a crossing guard was involved in an unfortunate accident with a vehicle. We are relieved to report that the crossing guard is currently receiving medical attention, and we are doing everything possible to support their recovery. We would like to extend our thoughts and well wishes to the crossing guard for a speedy and complete recovery.



We understand that this incident has raised concerns within our school community. The safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority, and we are actively working with local law enforcement and relevant authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly. We are committed to making every effort to prevent similar incidents in the future.



We would like to remind all parents and guardians to exercise extreme caution while driving on school premises, especially during drop-off and pick-up times. Our school has established clear safety guidelines, including designated drop-off and pick-up zones, and we kindly request that all members of our community follow these rules diligently.



This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety awareness within our school community. Please take a moment to discuss with your children the significance of pedestrian safety, and the crucial role that crossing guards play in ensuring their well-being.



Thank you for your understanding, support, and cooperation as we navigate this challenging situation. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to the school.







Sincerely,



Ms. Kagel



Karen Kagel - assistant principal

"If she [the crossing guard] decides to come back to this trade and do this thing for the kids and for her community, I wish her the best and I hope she can come back," Beard said.

Virginia Beach police said there will still be someone at the school directing traffic as the crossing guard continues to recover.