Virginia Beach crossing guard hit by vehicle, has 'serious injuries:' Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach school crossing guard was hit by a vehicle while working Tuesday.

The crossing guard was hit at the 4100 block of Dam Neck Road around 8:30 a.m. and was transported to a local hospital, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. She is in stable conditions, despite the "serious injuries she sustained."

Virginia Beach police say speed was a factor in the collision and the woman driving was issued a summons for reckless driving.

The VBPD says that the crossing guard has a long road of recovery ahead, and the department offers condolences to her and her family.

Police want to remind drivers to use extreme caution when traveling around schools, especially during the start of the day and at dismissal, according to the VBPD.

"This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safe driving practices, every time you get behind the wheel," the VBPD said in post on Facebook. "We are grateful to our city's crossing guards and for the work they do to make our roadways safer. Please, look out for one another."