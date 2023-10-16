Chesapeake crossing guard hit in front of Great Bridge High: Police

Watch Now
Posted at 10:21 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 10:23:00-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police were dispatched Monday just before 8:30 a.m. to the street entrance of Great Bridge High School for an accident involving the crossing guard.

A passenger vehicle exiting the school's campus hit the crossing guard as she began walking into the street, according to police.

The crossing guard was hit at a low speed and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to Chesapeake officers.

The adult driver remained on scene and was issued a summons for signals by law enforcement officer, crossing guard and flaggers.

