Chesapeake crossing guard hit in front of Great Bridge High: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police were dispatched Monday just before 8:30 a.m. to the street entrance of Great Bridge High School for an accident involving the crossing guard.

A passenger vehicle exiting the school's campus hit the crossing guard as she began walking into the street, according to police.

The crossing guard was hit at a low speed and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to Chesapeake officers.

The adult driver remained on scene and was issued a summons for signals by law enforcement officer, crossing guard and flaggers.

