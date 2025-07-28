Motorcyclist dies following crash with vehicle on Virginia Beach Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist died following a crash with a vehicle on Virginia Beach Boulevard Saturday afternoon, according to VBPD.

Police say this happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard. That's near the intersection of the boulevard and Rosemont Road.

After investigating, police say they believe the motorcycle was speeding in the westbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard and failed to stop at a red traffic signal before crashing with a vehicle that was turning eastbound onto the boulevard.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police say. He's been identified by police as Nicholas Rizzotti, 21, of Chesapeake.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police added.

As police continue to investigate the crash, they're asking anyone with information to call VBPD at 757-385-4606 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.