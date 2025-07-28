Truck crashes into restaurant, injuring 2 people in Virginia Beach: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A truck crashed into a restaurant, injuring two people on Upton Drive Monday afternoon, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The fire department detailed that a truck pulling a trailer with a small bobcat machine drove into the Seaside Dogs and Grill on Upton Drive. Almost the entire truck was inside the building.

Virginia Beach Police shared that they learned of the crash around 2 p.m. on Monday.

The crash was first designated as an accident involving a building, but was later upgraded to a technical rescue because crews had to free the driver from the truck, the fire department shared. When freeing the driver, crews had to shore up the building.

The driver had minor injuries but did not want to be taken to the hospital, the fire department explained.

Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries, the fire department said.