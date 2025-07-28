Gang investigation leads to multiple arrests in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police made seven arrests earlier this month during a long-term gang investigation that resulted in over 70 charges, including several related to the recruitment of teenagers into gang activities.

The targets of the investigation were members of the Everybody Killer gang, which claims an association with the Bounty Hunter Watts gang. The investigation led to the seizure of 13 guns, along with ammunition and drugs.

Among those arrested were charges against one man that included recruiting a juvenile.

Watch previous coverage: Gang bust across Hampton Roads leads to 70+ indictments: VBPD

Gang bust across Hampton Roads leads to 70+ indictments: VBPD

The charges date from December 2021 through May 2025.

With students on summer break, News 3 spoke with Tiffany Cowell, youth opportunities office coordinator for Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation, about what her department is seeing this summer.

“Yes, attendance has definitely increased,” Cowell said.

She oversees the city's Parks After Dark program, a weekly event designed to reduce youth violence and promote community engagement.

“It’s a place for them to come and spend time with their peers in a safe space. Sometimes, it’s about helping them develop conflict resolution skills,” she added.

John Hood

Cowell noted that the program also provides an opportunity for law enforcement to connect with local youth.

Though it's challenging to measure the program's success, she has observed consistent attendance.

“We have seen a consistent attendance at our original location at Williams Farm and an increase in attendance at our two new locations at College Park and Rosemont,” Cowell said.

Summer is not over yet, and families can get involved by visiting one of the Parks After Dark events, held Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, with the final event scheduled for August 23.

For more information on VBPD's Youth Services, click here.