Man arrested, charged in connection with Sullivan Circle shooting: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was arrested in connection with a June 3 shooting in the 700 block of Sullivan Circle that sent a person to the hospital, according to Virginia Beach police.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Joseph Strader of Virginia Beach. Police say they arrested him on Wednesday and charged him with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Around 10:13 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 700 Block of Sullivan Circle. Upon arrival, a person was found with gunshot wounds, police said.

The person had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

This incident is still under investigation by Virginia Beach police.