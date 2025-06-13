Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Man arrested, charged in connection with Sullivan Circle shooting: VBPD

Virginia Beach Police generic.jpeg
WTKR
Virginia Beach Police generic.jpeg
Posted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was arrested in connection with a June 3 shooting in the 700 block of Sullivan Circle that sent a person to the hospital, according to Virginia Beach police.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Joseph Strader of Virginia Beach. Police say they arrested him on Wednesday and charged him with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Around 10:13 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 700 Block of Sullivan Circle. Upon arrival, a person was found with gunshot wounds, police said.

The person had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

This incident is still under investigation by Virginia Beach police.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway