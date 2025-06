VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A police presence was seen at Roxbury Place early Friday morning.

News 3 arrived at the scene just before 6:00 a.m. Numerous police cars were seen in the Lake Edward neighborhood.

A News 3 photojournalist spoke to a woman at the scene, she said her son was shot and rushed to the hospital.

News 3 has reached out to police for more information about this incident. Check back for updates.