Coast Guard rescues father, son from sinking boat off Virginia Beach coast

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two boaters, a father and son, were rescued after their boat started taking on water and sinking off the Virginia Beach coast by the Coast Guard on Thursday morning.

The Coast Guard received a distress call around 9:07 a.m. from 30-year-old Jeffery Hudson and 60-year-old Robert Hudson that "Turn Me Loose", their 57-foot sport fisher, was sinking and they were abandoning it for their life raft. Their Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon allowed the Coast Guard to locate the boaters.

Boat crews and a Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived at the scene, about 30 miles southeast of Virginia Beach, roughly an hour after the distress call was made. Both boaters were unharmed and later taken to the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp, where they were reunited with their family.

The sport fishing boat is still partially submerged.

