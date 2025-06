VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A barricade situation on the 300 block of Paxford Drive involving an armed individual has been resolved, according to Virginia Beach police.

At around 6:17 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a person threatening self-harm in the Kempsville Lake neighborhood. The incident is now resolved and there is no threat to the public, police say.

It is still unclear if there were any injuries or if the individual was taken into custody. Stay with News 3 for updates.