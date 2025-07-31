Top beam installed at Westminster Canterbury's 22-story Bay Tower

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Wednesday, the final beam was put in place at the Bay Tower expansion on Shore Drive, a 22-story development that will feature 226 apartments for senior living.

This project began in February 2024 and is a collaboration with Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay.

It aims to address the growing demand for senior housing in the region.

The topping-out ceremony on Wednesday signifies a major milestone for the rising tower, marking the highest point of the structure and highlighting the future of senior care in the community.

Mayor Bobby Dyer addressed the crowd, stating, "As I mentioned earlier, the senior population continues to grow rapidly each year. Quality communities are vital to meet that growing need. Many seniors, not just in Virginia Beach but all along the eastern seaboard, are choosing Westminster Canterbury."

Before the ceremony, residents and attendees had the opportunity to sign the beam.

So far, over 190 of the future apartments have already been rented out.

The building is set to open in January 2027.