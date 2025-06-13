Watch Now
Gov. Youngkin announces expansion of Acoustical Sheetmetal Company in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin is in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon to announce that Acoustical Sheetmetal Company (ASC) is expanding in the city, creating 350 new jobs.

ASC is investing $45.8 million to build an additional 250,000 square-foot building, according to a release from the city's department of economic development. The new building will be used for fabrication and finishing operations.

