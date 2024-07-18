Watch Now
Parents accused of killing baby who died in Norfolk will have competency evaluations

Posted at 1:36 PM, Jul 18, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — A mother and father accused of killing their newborn will undergo competency evaluations following a court appearance in Norfolk on Thursday.

Z'ibreyea Parker and Hilary Johnson are facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their baby I'ijayah.

Back in May, Norfolk police said they were called out to CHKD after they received a call for an unresponsive baby showing signs of abuse — including burns on the infant's feet and a large handprint on the baby's back.

An autopsy report showed symptoms of shaken baby syndrome and revealed the child had several bruises on her head and broken ribs.

In court Thursday, attorneys representing both Parker and Johnson requested a competency evaluation.

Once the evaluations are completed, both parents will be back in court on October 23.

