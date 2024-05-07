Watch Now
9-day-old baby with 'signs of abuse' dies at CHKD; Parents charged with second-degree murder

Posted at 4:22 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 16:24:35-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A 9-day-old infant death has been ruled a homicide, according to Norfolk Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

On May 4, police went to CHKD on a child protection call for an unresponsive infant showing signs of abuse, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The infant was pronounced dead by medical staff, according to the NPD.

The father, 23-year-old Hilary Johnson, and mother, 21-year-old Zibreyea Parker, were arrested and charged with child abuse after the baby died, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Police say that as a result of the Medical Examiner's ruling, the two have now been charged with second-degree murder.

Both Johnson and Parker are being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

