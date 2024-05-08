Watch Now
WATCH: Portsmouth police hold press conference about boy who was shot to death

Posted at 11:00 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 11:07:43-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is holding a press conference to speak about a 10-year-old boy who died after he was hit by a stray bullet.

Keontre Thornhill was opening his bedroom window on Friday, April 26, when he was hit by a stray bullet, police say. The next day, police confirmed that he did not survive.

Police say a fight among teenagers outside the home, which is on Farragut Street, resulted in the gunfire that ended his young life.

Detectives are still looking for a person of interest, 26-year-old Cleon Deonte Banks. They charged 31-year-old Shawnday Nakisha Ross with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the incident.

We have a crew attending today's press conference. This article will be updated accordingly.

