Family mourns loss of beloved Portsmouth boy killed by stray bullet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Monday, a Portsmouth family filled with grief held a homegoing service for Keontre Thornhill—a beloved 10-year-old boy whose life was cut short due to gun violence.

Keontre was opening his bedroom window on Friday, April 26, when he was hit by a stray bullet, police say. The next day, police confirmed that he did not survive.

Police say a fight among teenagers outside the home, which is on Farragut Street, resulted in the gunfire that ended his young life.

Loved ones of Keontre Thornhill grieve with his family during viewing service

Keontre's loved ones say he was a loving big brother who enjoyed playing outside, playing Fortnite, and making breakfast for his family.

As Keontre's family and friends continue to grieve, they're voicing their frustrations over losing him to a senseless act of violence.

"I wish we could take all the guns away," family friend Markaria Scott told us during Keontre's viewing service on Sunday.

Detectives are still looking for the person of interest, 26-year-old Cleon Deonte Banks. They charged 31-year-old Shawnday Nakisha Ross with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the incident.

