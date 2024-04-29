Watch Now
10-year-old boy shot, killed by stray bullet after teen girls' dispute: Police

Juvenile shot on Friday night in Portsmouth dies: Police
Posted at 3:15 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 15:15:50-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth said the stray bullet that shot and killed a 10-year-old boy Friday, April 26, was the result of a dispute between teenage girls.

The bullet came through a window striking the boy, Keontre, who was not involved in the dispute.

Police said they responded to reports of the shooting at around 6:15 p.m. in the 30 block of Farragut Street.

Saturday morning, April 27, police confirmed Keontre passed away.

Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins released this statement about the :

"I met with the mother and extended family of the young boy, whose life was tragically taken, and they were distraught over their son’s death.

As the top officer of the Portsmouth Police Department, I am outraged over another young life taken over neighborhood disputes, where juveniles turn to guns to settle differences. As the Chief of Police, I can assure you that we are doing—and will do-- everything we can to find everyone responsible for the loss of this young life and let the perpetrators have their day in court."

