Landyn Davis, VB boy shot in head, hoping for LEGOLAND trip

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Landyn Davis, the 8-year-old Virginia Beach boy recovering from a gunshot wound to the head, will be released from the hospital before Memorial Day, his mother shared on Facebook Friday morning.

"As everyone is aware, Landyn will be released from the hospital right before memorial weekend," she wrote.

'I cried as soon as he lifted my hand:' Parents of 8-year-old shot in Virginia Beach talk about him waking up

She goes on to say that Landyn has a passion for LEGOs and has always wanted to go to LEGOLAND, tagging the LEGO company in hopes of getting their attention.

"After all he's been through in almost 3 months and not knowing if he would even make it, making sure his wish of going here is a MUST to fulfill," she wrote.

Four people have now been charged in connection to the shooting on Feb. 13, where a stray bullet entered the Davis' home, striking Landyn in the head.

4th person charged in Landyn Davis Shooting

His recovery has been slow but steady, with his parents providing updates on his progress, and the community rallying around him with fundraisers and other events.