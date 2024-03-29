Court documents show 4th suspect charged in Landyn Davis shooting violated probation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Court documents show Jawuan Jefferies, the 4th person charged in the shooting of 8-year-old Landyn Davis was on the phone with another suspect in this case before Landyn was shot.

As Landyn continues to recover after he was shot in the head, Virginia Beach Police say they have made their final arrest in this case.

Jefferies faces charges including Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Felony, Conspiracy to Commit Felony, and 24 counts of Maliciously Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

Police said Jefferies is currently in custody in Chesapeake for unrelated charges.

According to court documents, last summer Jefferies pleaded guilty to pointing a gun at a woman while driving in a car.

Jefferies was placed on probation but violated the terms in December when police stopped him and found he had drugs.

Jefferies was later released on bond for that charge.

Court documents go on to say after the Feb.13 shooting on Peele Ct. Police found a phone at the scene.

The phone allegedly belonged to Jerry Davis who was charged in this shooting earlier this month.

The document said Davis is a member of a criminal street gang and investigators found the last person to speak on the phone with Davis was Jefferies.

The two allegedly had 21 different voice calls in the days before the shooting.

A warrant was then requested for Jefferies's arrest for violating his probation again by speaking to a gang member.

It is still unclear what everyone's exact roles are in this shooting but Jefferies is facing similar charges as Toriyon Cook and Davis.

Jefferies is to be arranged on his charge in Virginia Beach on Tuesday.