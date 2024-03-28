Fourth person arrested for stray bullet that struck 8-year-old Virginia Beach boy at home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting that left 8-year-old Landyn Davis hospitalized after he was struck by a stray bullet inside his home.

Jawuan Jefferies, 21, is facing multiple charges for the Feb. 13 shooting on Peele Court:



aggravated malicious wounding

use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

conspiracy to commit a felony

24 counts of maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling

Last month, Landyn was playing video games in his Virginia Beach home when he was struck in the head by a stray bullet.

His parents said they were at a wrestling meet while their daughter was at home with Landyn on the night of the shooting. They later got a call from their daughter screaming.

After they rushed back to their home they saw bullet holes in their home and learned their son was shot.

Landyn has been recovering in the hospital since the night of the shooting. He was in a medically-induced coma before waking himself.

Three other people have been arrested in connection to the shooting and are facing the same charges as Jefferies.