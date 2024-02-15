'You've ruined our lives:' Parents of 8-year-old shot in Virginia Beach say son is fighting for his life

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An 8-year-old is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was shot inside of his home in Virginia Beach Tuesday while playing video games.

"You've ruined our lives," Emily Rigsby, the mother of Landyn Davis, said.

Rigsby and Steven Davis said thier lives will never be the same after someone shot into their home and a bullet hit their son in the head.

"We're just asking everybody for prayers," Rigsby said. "All the prayers we can get for him."

Landyn's parents said they were at a wrestling meet Tuesday night while their daughter was at home with Landyn.

They later received a call from their daughter screaming.

Not knowing what was going on, Rigsby called 911 and the two ran back to their home on Peele Court.

That's where they saw red and blue flashing lights, bullet holes into their home and learned their son had been shot.

"We don't stir up any problems to have that happen to our house especially for my son to be the one that gets hurt out of everything," Davis said. "He was just sitting in the room playing the video game."

Landyn is a third grader at Holland Elementary.

His parents said he is a bright light who loves Sonic and building Legos.

They said it's heartbreaking knowing their son can't just be a kid right now.

"He would have been at school the past couple of days, they had a valentines party he was very excited for but obviously he didn't make it to," Rigsby said.

Rigsby said Landyn is in a medically induced coma to help with reducing the swelling around his brain.

She said they won't know the full severity of his injuries until next week.

As of Thursday Virginia Beach Police said no arrests have been made in this shooting.

"If you know anything about who did this, help us out," Davis said. "Catch these guys because there's an 8-year-old boy up there fighting for his life."

If you would like to help the family a gofundme has been set up to assist with medical costs.

The family is also asking the community to share #LandynStrong to support Landyn during this time.

If you know anything about this shooting give Crime Lint a call at 1(888) LOCK-U-UP.