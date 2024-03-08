3 arrested in connection to shooting of 8-year-old Virginia Beach boy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Virginia Beach that left an 8-year-old boy seriously injured.

On Feb. 13, Landyn Davis was playing video games in his home on Peele Court when a stray bullet struck him in the head, police say. He was put in a medically induced coma, and finally opened his eyes again about a week later.

In a text to News 3's John Hood on Friday, Landyn's father, Steven Davis, said he was surprised it was three people.

"I'm so happy and relieved that they have found these people," he added.

After spending about four weeks investigating, Virginia Beach police say they’ve made three arrests in connection to the shooting.

The following suspects have been arrested, according to police:



Toriyon Cook, a 21-year-old man from Chesapeake

Jerry Davis, a 24-year-old man from Chesapeake

Jakyra Epperson, a 21-year-old woman from Norfolk

Cook and Davis are both facing the following charges, according to police: felony aggravated malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm, felony conspiracy, and 24 counts of felony maliciously discharge a firearm into a dwelling.

Epperson has been charged with the following, according to police: felony attempt to conceal/destroy evidence and felony conspiracy to conceal/destroy evidence. Police say she was arrested on Feb. 14 - a day after the shooting.

We’ll update this article once we learn more about the circumstances surrounding the arrests.

