VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A week ago 8-year-old Landyn Davis was put into a medically induced coma after he was shot in the head. On Tuesday, Landyn finally opened his eyes again.

"I was speechless, and I'm still speechless, I can't even think of the words to say," Emily Rigsby, Landyn's mom, said.

Landyn's parents are still at a loss for words after what they've experienced over the last week and to finally see their son wake up on his own again.

Watch the Full interview with Landyn's parents Emily Rigsby and Steven Davis:

'I cried as soon as he lifted my hand:' Parents of 8-year-old shot in Virginia Beach talk about him waking up

"I can't even think of the word to say," Steven Davis, Landyn's dad, said. "He did it so randomly because they were brushing his teeth and he kind of shook it away, and then next thing you know his eyelids were blinking and we were like, 'Oh, he's awake.'"

Showing just how strong he is, Landyn not only woke up on his own on Tuesday but was also able to move his head, arms and legs.

"I cried as soon as he lifted my hand up from on top of his hand, he lifted it and I busted out in tears," Rigsby said. "I had to walk away because I don't want him to see me upset."

John Hood Signs of support inside of Landyn's hospital room.

Rigsby said Landyn is emotional and doesn't know what is going on but they plan to tell him once he is no longer sedated.

"Right now I'm telling him that he is getting his superpowers and he is going to have Sonic speed," Rigsby said.

Landyn's family is thanking the community for all of its support during this difficult time.

Monday night a prayer circle was held outside of CHKD where people brought stuffed animals and signs of support for Landyn

John Hood Lego flowers given to Landyn by his third grade class

Rigsby said her son's third-grade teacher at Holland Elementary even brought Legos for when Landyn recovers.

His parents said it's that support that is making a big difference.

"We've got all the posters that everybody has made they are put all over the walls," Rigsby said. "So that way when he wakes up he can see how loved he is and how much support behind him and how all of his friends, and even the friends he doesn't know showed up for him."

John Hood Signs of support inside of Landyn's hospital room

Landyn's parents expect to take their son off of his ventilator completely on Thursday and learn more details on the extent of his injuries.

"It's still a long road, he'll probably have to go through physical therapy and rehabilitation, but we're going to be here for that," Rigsby said.

This Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. a fundraiser will be held at Pups and Pints in Virginia Beach for Landyn and his family.

News 3 viewer

Virginia Beach Police told News 3 that as of Wednesday no arrests have been made in this case.

If you know anything about this shooting that happened on Peele Court, call the crime line at 1(888) LOCK-U-UP.