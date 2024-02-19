Watch Now
Virginia Beach 8-year-old still fights for life at CHKD; prayer vigil gathering outside hospital

Posted at 5:14 PM, Feb 19, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — The community is rallying behind 8-year-old Landyn Davis and his family with a vigil to show support.

Virginia Beach police say gunshot rounds were fired into his home and hit Landyn when he was playing video games.

Landyn is still fighting for his life at the Children's Hospital of King's Daughter (CHKD).

At 7 p.m., the community will come together on the lawn outside of CHKD to pray for him and his family.

News 3 spoke to Landyn's parents.

His parents said he was put in medically induced coma and has brain damage.

His parents say he had a CT scan done earlier today.

"Since his CT scan came back very good, they’re going to try to wake him up this week, towards the end of the week," Emily Rigsby, Landyn Davis's mother, said. "Then we’ll see what he’s able to do and what he’s capable of doing with the damages he has to his brain."

Parents of 8-year-old shot in head say son was just home playing video games

This vigil is open to the public outside of CHKD.

Community members are encouraged to bring teddy bears, cards or flowers to show your support.

