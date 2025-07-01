Virginia Beach in spotlight for filming of 'The Pirate King' movie

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new movie written and directed by a Virginia Beach native is wrapping up filming in the Neptune City this week.

Director John Plasse, known for directing episodes of "iCarly","Grey's Anatomy", and "Grown-ish" is directing the film titled "The Pirate King."

The film stars comic actor Rob Riggle, an alum of The Daily Show and Saturday Night Live, and also features Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster.

'The Pirate King' takes place in Virginia Beach, and was inspired by long-time city resident Captain Todd Willis, according to a press release.

Riggle plays a Marine Corps veteran struggling with PTSD and addiction, who finds recovery in joining a group of pirate reenactors, which help him rebuild his life and fight for custody of his daughter.

Riggle also retried from the Marines about 12 years ago, according to Deadline.

“I have seen the hope and struggle that many veterans across the country experience in this script, and I’m honored to be part of this film to share their story,” Riggle told Deadline.

The filming location in Virginia Beach was not made public.