Haygood Skating Center, owned by local DJ 'Shaggy,' up for sale: Online listing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Haygood Skating Center, owned by local DJ Brandon “Shaggy” Stokes, has been listed online by a local broker.

The property is listed for $3.2 million on the website of Hampton-Roads based brokerage firm The Katsias Company.

The skating center, located on Ferry Plantation Road, has been a Virginia Beach staple for over 50 years. In a previous interview with News 3, Stokes reflected on spending his free time at the rink as a teen, long before his career as an on-air personality on Norfolk's Z104 radio station.

"Dude. If you would have told me at 15 years old, that before you were 40, you were going to own the place that you hung out at every weekend, almost your entire life? I would have said, 'Sign me up,'" Stokes shared back in 2021.

Stokes and his wife bought the rink about 10 years ago.

It’s unclear why the property has been listed.

News 3 has a crew working to learn more on this. This article will be updated with new information.