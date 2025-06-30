Man charged with arson, animal cruelty in connection with Virginia Beach apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that broke out last week in the Rosemont area, according to court documents obtained by WTKR News 3's John Hood.

On Thursday, June 26, crews were a fire at the Twin Canal Village Apartments, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. The fire was contained to one room, and it was marked under control about 15 minutes after crews arrived. No people were hurt, but four residents were displaced and a cat died.

Court documents state that before the fire, police were called out to Keelboat Circle in the apartment complex for a report of a man chasing a woman with a knife. That man, identified as Marquis Grant, allegedly got into an argument with the mother of his child and grabbed a knife, chasing her outside. The woman called police, and witnesses allegedly heard the man state if she called police, he was going to light her belongings on fire.

The court documents allege Grant went into the apartment building for a few minutes and left before police arrived. The apartment was then on fire. Per fire investigators, the cat that was killed was allegedly set on fire. Grant is facing several charges, including arson and animal cruelty.

Grant is due back in court in September.