Compassionate billing begins this week for ambulance services in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting Tuesday, residents in Virginia Beach can expect to see compassionate billing fully implemented when it comes to ambulance rides.

John Fitchet, a resident of Virginia Beach, recalls a time two years ago when he required an ambulance.

“It probably wasn't even 10 minutes; they had me in a stretcher, and we were on our way," Fitchet said.

Fitchet expressed gratitude for the quick care he received, stating that payment for the service did not cross his mind at the time.

"They didn't ask me for my insurance; they were just taking my vitals," he said.

Historically, ambulance service in Virginia Beach was provided without cost to residents.

However, beginning July 1, a new billing process—known as compassionate billing—will take effect.

Chief Jason Stroud of Virginia Beach EMS explained the new policy: “If you’re a resident of the city of Virginia Beach and you have insurance, as most of our patients do—whether that’s Medicare, Medicaid, or a third-party commercial payer—we're going to collect payment from that insurance company, and we're not going to ask the resident to pay anything else out of pocket.”

Stroud noted that this process has taken years to develop and could contribute up to $12 million to his department.

This change comes amidst rising costs for medical supplies and ambulances, as well as an increase in service calls due to the city’s growth.

Fitchet, who moved to Virginia Beach in 1988, commented on the growth of the area, stating, “Where we are living right now was a pastures, and it was supposed to be on a green line, but it’s grown in the few years we've come back, and it’s unbelievable.”

Stroud emphasized that his team will continue to provide the same level of care, regardless of whether or not an individual has insurance.

In some cases, staff may request insurance information in an ambulance, and if that's not possible, that information will be gathered later.

“So we might send something in the mail, and that would be different than the way it is today,” Stroud said, adding that the insurance company might send an explanation of benefits, known as an EOB. “But beyond that, they should notice no difference.”

If an individual is uninsured, they will receive a statement that includes a financial hardship form, meaning the cost could potentially be waived.

The city has assured the public that it will not send uninsured patients to collections.

However, visitors to Virginia Beach will encounter a different policy.

Nonresidents will be billed for any copayments after their insurance has settled.

Uninsured visitors will also have the option to submit a hardship waiver.