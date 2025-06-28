Observation tower at Owl Creek Landing now open in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tucked behind the Virginia Aquarium, not far from Ocean Breeze Water Park, Owl Creek Landing is waiting for visitors. The outdoor entertainment area had a soft opening on Friday, June 27.

A standout feature of this new attraction is the Nautilus Lookout Tower, a steel structure that rises 65 feet high. Originally planned to reach 125 feet, developers made a compromise to secure necessary permits.

One notable aspect of Owl Creek Landing is the abundance of shade. Developers preserved many trees to complement the nearly half-mile treetop walkway and the children's treehouses. In addition, Bahman Azarm, CEO of Outdoor Venture Group, said they planted 5,000 ferns in the area and hope to plant more.

The attraction has generated buzz with the talk of the longest stainless-steel slide in the country. It is located at the center of the tower. Builders are currently waiting on one last component from Germany and expect to open the slide by the end of July.

To ensure riders remain comfortable, most of the slide is enclosed, and participants will descend on specially designed mats.

Azarm added, “It is in the trees and it is kind of protected by the tower itself. Secondly, by being in a mat and holding that, you’re actually not touching anything. When you get out the bottom, I think it’s going to be exhilarating.”

Owl Creek Landing, located at 801 General Booth Boulevard, is owned by Outdoor Venture Group, the same company that operates the Adventure Park. Azarm says while the Adventure Park is designed for more athletic visitors, this facility is designed to cater to everyone. The ramp leading up the tower is ADA-accessible.

Hours of operation:

June 27 - 29: 10 am - 3 pm

June 30 – July 8: 10 am - 4 pm

Beginning July 9: 10 am - 8 pm daily

For ticket prices and more details, click here.