Atlantic Park Surf to open Aug. 16, bringing a new surf experience to VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2.67-acre surf lagoon in Virginia Beach is set to officially open on Aug. 16 this year, according to project organizers.

In June, News 3 reported that water was flowing at Atlantic Park's surf lagoon. Project organizers said they were fine-tuning the lagoon's wave modules. This mechanic makes it possible to tailor waves for both beginners and seasoned surfers.

The lagoon itself is expected to generate up to 1,000 waves per hour.

Atlantic Park will offer 55-minute sessions with year-round availability. Depending on the season and wave profile, the rates will range between $91 to $161 per session.

In addition to year-round surfing, the park also features the now-open Dome entertainment venue as well as restaurants, shops, and apartments which are still under construction.

The park is backed by a partnership between the city and other private groups, including Venture Reality Group and Pharrell Williams.

In total, the project costs over $350 million with the city paying over $150 million of it. As a result, the city will maintain ownership of the Atlantic Park entertainment venue, improved streetscape and parking garages.

